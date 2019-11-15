Arran press league leaders after win over Glencairn

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Isle of Arran 6

Glencairn 1

League Division 1

Arran AFC are now in second place in the Ayrshire Sunday League after a comfortable win over Glencairn last weekend at Kilwinning Sports Club.

The Arran side currently have 15 points after five games, while league leaders Kilbrinie United, who have played six games, have 16 points. Irvine CSC, who have also played six games, are tied with Arran on 15 points.

Despite Arran losing a player early in the game after he was sent off, the Arran side made good progress to secure a victory, in no small part owing to Archie McNicol’s hat-trick. Ryan Armstrong, Grant Adamson and Johnny Sloss also each scored to bring the scoreline to 6-1 at the final whistle.

With some individual star performances on the day the man of the match nomination was instead given to each player who combined, ‘dug deep with only 10 men for the majority of the match’.

The next fixture for the team will be a return to the West of Scotland Cup for the fourth round against Bellshill United tomorrow (Sunday) at the Ormidale Park in Brodick with an early kick off at 12noon. All supporters welcome as there may not be many more home games this season.

All photographs: Tam Borland