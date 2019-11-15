Arran Banner letters – week 46

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Timely reflection

Sir,

I read with interest in the Banner last Friday that there was to be a piper here in Kildonan for the Remembrance Sunday Parade. We tried to find out the source of the information but were unable to and on the day we were pleased to welcome Jo Earle – thank you Jo – here at the War Memorial, though we are still in the dark as to who organised it!

It is perhaps timely therefore to reflect on the importance of 11th November Armistice Day parades as the memory of those shattering events drifts to distant memory and then fades into history. We are all very fortunate that there are those in this country who were and are prepared to fight desperately for our interests in the most radical and selfless way imaginable. Were it not for such gritty determined people many of us would not be here and few of us would enjoy the lifestyle we have come to enjoy or the freedom we take for granted.

We all have our own opinions of how to behave and interact with others and inevitably there will be differences between what youngsters think and what the older generations know. However, one truth will not go away: and that is, if we look after and help each other, we do seem to get more reward out of life than if we just look after ourselves.

So can we REMEMBER what has gone before in a positive way and just take a little time to appreciate what others do for us and what we can do for them?

Yours,

Rory Cowan,

Kildonan.

Editor’s note: The event was organised by the Arran Pipe Band. See pages 4 and 5.

Historical event

Sir,

Congratulations to all the pipers who took part in ensuring that there was a presence at all the War Memorials around Arran.

At the Kildonan War Memorial there was an historical event of having a piper play at 11 o’clock to mark those who gave their all for us named on this war memorial.

I am not aware of any official remembrance taking place there in the past 70 years or more years. I do hope it was appreciated by all who attended.

It should be noted that a Kildonan resident at their own cost has been placing a poppy wreath for remembrance day here for a few years.

Well done.

Yours,

Willie McNish,

Kildonan.

Diabetes advice

Sir,

Diabetes Scotland is urging everyone with diabetes to take up the offer of a free a flu jab through their local pharmacy or GP.

Flu can cause blood sugar levels to rise high – a natural response to fighting infection. But a serious infection can cause blood sugar levels to rise so high that they become dangerous for people with diabetes. This can lead to acute complications, which can often go unrecognised, and can even be fatal.

The vaccine, which every person with diabetes is entitled for free each year, is the most effective protection against flu. Without it, flu can also develop to pneumonia or bronchitis, which might require hospital admission.

It can take up to two weeks for a flu jab to work. That’s why it’s essential that everyone at high risk of serious illness from flu gets vaccinated as soon as possible to eliminate the risk of life-threatening complications.

For more information about diabetes and flu, please visit the Diabetes UK website www.diabetes.org.uk/seasonal-flu

Yours,

Angela Mitchell,

national director,

Diabetes Scotland.