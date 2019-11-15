Announcements – November 16, 2019

DEATHS

Blesovsky – Ary.

Mr Ary (Bles) Blesovsky passed away peacefully in Stow on the Wold after a short illness at the age of 92. His wife Margaret and sons would like to thank the people of Arran and, particularly, Brodick Golf Club, for making his 31 years of retirement on the island such a wonderful time. The community made them both feel welcome and he soon became a very regular member of the Monday and Friday golf group. It is sad that his wish to die on the island couldn’t be possible because of the difficulty in providing care for him and his wife. He will be missed.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

JONES – Melvyn.

It is with great sadness that the family of Melvyn (Mel) announce his passing on 5th November 2019 aged 80 years. Cherished husband and sole-mate of Ellie. Beloved father of Eleanor and Elspeth, father-in law to Kenneth and Alex. Proud papa of Cameron, Euan, Hannah, Blair and Rory. A private funeral has taken place. Sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind support, cards, flowers and messages at this sad time. We would also like to thank everyone at the AWMH for their continued support over the years. Also to Jean Hunter, David & Clare Hendry for the service and funeral arrangements.

Keizer – Ann.

Ann Keizer was a fantastic mum, sister, granny, aunt and friend. After a short period of illness she died peacefully with a smile on her face. Running Allandale House was her dream come true. We would like to thank everyone who supported Ann with love and care. Very special thanks to the War Memorial Hospital, its fabulous staff and the community nurses. A big hug for Donna and Eric who feel like family and were always there for our mum. Jan and Chris and Ann’s dearest friends Betty, Chrissy, Rhonda were (and are) amazing. Friends and family are welcome at the ceremony on Saturday 16th of November at 11am at Clyde Crematorium.

WHITESIDE – Ina.

Gillian, Andy and family would like to express their sincere thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and cards following the death of Ina. Grateful thanks for help and support from Mrs Jean Hunter and all the wonderful staff at The Arran war memorial hospital and The Arran medical group. We would also like to thank David and Claire Hendry and the Kinloch Hotel. The generous sum of £403.30 collected has been forwarded to the Hospital supporters league.