Announcements – November 9, 2019

deaths

BROWN – Donald

Aged 87 died peacefully at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on the 29th of October 2019 after a short illness. Much loved husband of Ann, loved father of Margot and Iain. He will be missed terribly by all of his family. A private family cremation will be followed by a church service at Busby Parish Church on Monday 11th November at 2.00pm. All welcome.

DUGGAN – Rosemary

Therasa

Peacefully on Sunday 3rd November 2019 at Hospice, Isle of Man, surrounded by her family. Rosemary Therasa aged 74 years of Levencorroch, beloved wife of the late Tom loving mum to Siobhan and mother in law to Peter. She will be sadly missed by all her family, many friends and dogs, Bonnie and Matilda. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 01624842945.

McDOWALL – Robert

(Rodger)

After a short illness, Rodger died at Crosshouse Hospital on Saturday 2nd November. He will be sadly missed by his wife Lesley, sons Graham and partner Emma and Paul, grandsons Kerr and Harvey.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

ROSS – Frances (Rosie)

The family of the late Frances (Rosie) Ross would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy received after their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to: Rev. Jean Hunter for her comforting service, Hendry Funeral Services, Arran Medical Centre and staff at The Wineport Lodge for their hospitality