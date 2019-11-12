Announcements – November 2, 2019

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

death

ROBERTSON – John

John passed away peacefully on Thursday, 24th October with Wilma and Peter by his side at Arran War Memorial Hospital after a brave battle with MND. A cherished husband of Wilma, father of Peter and the late Gavin, papa to Keir and Malley, father-in-law to Lois, and good friend to many. Funeral service at St Molios Church, Shiskine on Friday, 1st November at 11:30am and thereafter to Clachan cemetery to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to MND Scotland.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTs

BUCHAN – Robertson ‘Bob’

The family wish to thank all for their expressions of sympathy and condolences during their sad bereavement. All thanks to the staff of the Isle of Arran War Memorial Hospital for their perfect care of Bob, which was very meaningful to the family. Sincere thanks to the Rev Vince Jenning for his hospital visits to Bob, conducting the funeral and for supporting Evelyn. Many thanks to the Rev Lily McKinnon, Ian Watt and the church elders for the use of the Lamlash Parish Church and all the help associated with the funeral. Thanks to Clair & David of Hendry Funeral Services for their sensitive handling of the funeral arrangements. A donation in memory of Bob has been made by the family to the Hospital Supporters League.

Sinclair

MacLeod

15 August 1933 – 08 October 2019

The kind words and condolences received from friends and neighbours comforted our family greatly. The gentle care and attention given to Sinclair from all areas of our health service on the island was overwhelming. We say thank you and God Bless you All.

Janette MacLeod

Catacol.