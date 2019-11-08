Young have fun with the oldies
Youngsters from Lamlash early years paid a visit this week to the lunch club at the McKelvie Road sheltered housing complex. There they swapped Hallowe’en stories with the older folk and played games that crossed the generational divide. Full story page 3.