Pipers for Remembrance Day

Last year, to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War, pipers across the United Kingdom and around the world paid tribute to the 2,000 and more pipers who were killed or injured in battle.

Members of the Isle of Arran Pipe Band joined the hundreds of individual pipers who took part in the event and piped the traditional Scottish lament played at the end of battle.

Due to the feedback received from the community, the band will repeat the exercise tomorrow on Remembrance Sunday at 11.02am, after the two minutes silence. There will be a piper at the war memorials in Brodick, Corrie (at noon), Pirnmill, Whiting Bay, Kildonan and Kilmory, as well as at the Clearance Monument in Lamlash. After the observance of two minutes silence, they will play ‘When the Battle’s O’er’ as a mark of respect for, and in remembrance of, the lost pipers as well as all the many others who sacrificed their lives in the Great War.