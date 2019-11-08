Island carol service returns

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

After the success of last year’s Island Carol Service at Brodick Church, the event is to take place again in early December. And this year Arran Soul Choir – both senior and youth – will be taking part, along with other island singing groups Vivace, Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Arran Singers. Arran Brass and string group Arco will accompany the carols, supported by organist Douglas Hamilton.

Formerly the John Dick Carol Concert, the event has been a fixture on the island’s festive calendar since the early 1980s. As before, there will be a strong emphasis on congregational singing so everyone will get a chance to sing their favourite Christmas carols.

‘Once again, we are very grateful to the board and session at Brodick Church for their support. Although we thought of moving the event elsewhere on the island, so many people agreed that last year’s event in Brodick worked well. So we decided not to move this year but we would be interested in ideas for 2020,’ explained Andrew Walsh who co-organises the event with Susan Dobson and Katy Penn. ‘We are delighted that Arran Soul Choir will be joining last year’s line-up and we all look forward to welcoming Christmas on Arran with a traditional carol service and a good sing,’ he added.

The service will take place at Brodick Church at 7.30pm on Monday December 2. There will be a collection in aid of CLIC Sargent and everyone is very welcome.