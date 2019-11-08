Housing hope

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The news that £3.6 million has been secured to help provide affordable housing is to be warmly welcomed.

An the fact that Arran has been able to secure the largest ever pot of funds from the Scottish government’s Rural Islands and Housing Fund is testament as to the power of work which has been done at ground level to by the Arran Development Trust to make this happen.

Basically the grant breaks down to £84,000 for each of the 43 houses planned by the Trust who hope to start work by the spring of next year.

However, there is some way to go yet. The two earmarked sites need to have planning permission approved – although one of the sites previously had permission for house building – and then purchased, so the time frame is very tight. Also further funding, to reach the £8.5 million required, still needs to be secured.

However, £3.6 million is more than a handsome start and I am sure the community will take a close interest to ensure that every penny is spent wisely by the Arran Development Trust.

The Trust too is pressing ahead with their plans for 15 self-build plots at Dyemill, where there have already been 60 expressions of interest, but no funding has been secured for this part of the project yet.

However, the funding boost means the Trust can go into 202o with confidence in the knowledge that by the end of the year the afforable housing picture on Arran could be a lot rosier.