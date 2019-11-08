HIT dinner held at Lagg

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The third HIT Scotland dinner to be held on Arran took place last Saturday at the new Lagg distillery.

Nearly 90 guests from the hospitality industry attended the fundraising event which raised £6,500 on the night for the trust. The money was raised during the fun evening by games, a raffle and a grand auction.

Guest speaker for the evening was Dr Andrea Luoma, who is a world-renowned neuroscience-based communication and executive coach.

HIT (Hospitality Industry Trust) Scotland provide free scholarship courses for the industry which are highly sought after an compere for the evening Sheila Gilmore interviewed Auchrannie employee Alix Basford, who told of her excellent experience of the scolarship.

The food for the evening was provided by Arran hotels. Fabricio Ubatuba de Faria from The Douglas Hotel provided the starter, Craig Beeddie and James Knowles from Auchrannie the main course and young Kinloch chef Calum MacAlister provided desert.

Two previous HIT Scotland dinners have been held on Arran. The first at the Lochranza distillery and the second at The Douglas Hotel in Brodick.

The HIT Scotland Arran committee, Richard Small, Sheila Gilmore, Robbie Crawford and Craig Lindsay with guest speaker Dr Andrea Luoma and David Cochrane, chief executive, HIT Scotland.01_B45hit01

MC Sheila Gilmore conducting the auction. 01_B45hit02

Sheila interviews Alix Basford who has been on a HIT Scotland scholarship course. 01_B45hit03