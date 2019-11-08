Hallowe’en round Arran

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Fun games, themed treats and fancy costumes were the cornerstone of all Hallowe’en celebrations around the island. Brodick Primary School enjoyed two successive days of parties with a party for P5 to P7 one day, and another for P1 to P4s the following day.

Brodick Nursery children enjoyed games throughout the day and a special Hallowe’en themed Bookbug in the library  where they sang, danced and heard scary tales.

In Lochranza, at the village hall, visitors braved the rainy weather to congregate for a disco, traditional games and plenty of snacks which ensured that the young children, and adults, enjoyed a memorable Hallowe’en.

PreviousNext

Brodick Primary School 

Brodick Primary School P5 to P7 pupils. 01_B44BPS01

P5 to P7 pupils at Brodick Primary School play Hallowe’en games. 01_B44BPS02

Brodick Primary School P1 to P4 pupils.01_B45BPS03

Brodick Primary pupils prepare for some Hallowe’en games. 01_B45BPS04

Brodick Primary pupils play pass the pumpkin. 01_B45BPS05

Brodick Nursery

Brodick Nursery pupils listen to a scary story at Brodick Library’s Bookbug meeting. 01_B45Nursery01

Ghosts, princesses, skeletons, a firemen and witches and a transformer are just some of the characters Brodick Nursery children selected for their Hallowe’en costumes. 01_B45Nursery02

Brodick Nursery children enjoy a Hallowe’en themes Bookbug visit at the library. 01_B45Nursery03

A little ghost and a Cookie Monster enjoy a dance at Brodick Nursery. 01_B45Nursery04

Lochranza

Nursery pupils parade for the best costume judging at the Lochranza Hallowe’en party. 01_B45loch01

P1 to P3 pupils strike a pose for the judges at Lochranza. 01_B45loch02

P4 to P7 pupils dressed for success at the Lochranza Hallowe’en party. 01_B45loch03

An assortment of monsters, devils, ghosts and two ninjas attended the Lochranza Hallowe’en party. 01_B45loch04

A little devil is led onto the dance floor at Lochranza. 01_B45loch05

A cute kitten shows of her moves on the Lochranza dance floor. 01_B45loch06

Children enjoy a lively game of musical chairs at Lochranza. 01_B45loch07

A young dancing witch impresses on the Lochranza dance floor. 01_B45loch08