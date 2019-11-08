Hallowe’en round Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Fun games, themed treats and fancy costumes were the cornerstone of all Hallowe’en celebrations around the island. Brodick Primary School enjoyed two successive days of parties with a party for P5 to P7 one day, and another for P1 to P4s the following day.

Brodick Nursery children enjoyed games throughout the day and a special Hallowe’en themed Bookbug in the library where they sang, danced and heard scary tales.

In Lochranza, at the village hall, visitors braved the rainy weather to congregate for a disco, traditional games and plenty of snacks which ensured that the young children, and adults, enjoyed a memorable Hallowe’en.

Brodick Primary School

Brodick Primary School P5 to P7 pupils. 01_B44BPS01

P5 to P7 pupils at Brodick Primary School play Hallowe’en games. 01_B44BPS02

Brodick Primary School P1 to P4 pupils.01_B45BPS03

Brodick Primary pupils prepare for some Hallowe’en games. 01_B45BPS04

Brodick Primary pupils play pass the pumpkin. 01_B45BPS05

Brodick Nursery

Brodick Nursery pupils listen to a scary story at Brodick Library’s Bookbug meeting. 01_B45Nursery01

Ghosts, princesses, skeletons, a firemen and witches and a transformer are just some of the characters Brodick Nursery children selected for their Hallowe’en costumes. 01_B45Nursery02

Brodick Nursery children enjoy a Hallowe’en themes Bookbug visit at the library. 01_B45Nursery03

A little ghost and a Cookie Monster enjoy a dance at Brodick Nursery. 01_B45Nursery04

Lochranza

Nursery pupils parade for the best costume judging at the Lochranza Hallowe’en party. 01_B45loch01

P1 to P3 pupils strike a pose for the judges at Lochranza. 01_B45loch02

P4 to P7 pupils dressed for success at the Lochranza Hallowe’en party. 01_B45loch03

An assortment of monsters, devils, ghosts and two ninjas attended the Lochranza Hallowe’en party. 01_B45loch04

A little devil is led onto the dance floor at Lochranza. 01_B45loch05

A cute kitten shows of her moves on the Lochranza dance floor. 01_B45loch06

Children enjoy a lively game of musical chairs at Lochranza. 01_B45loch07

A young dancing witch impresses on the Lochranza dance floor. 01_B45loch08