Hallowe’en fun across the island

Hallowe’en parties have were held around the island last week in schools, halls and other venues.

On Hallowe’en night itself guisers were seen visiting houses of friends and family in all the villages. In Brodick the traditional start to guising is at Montrose House and this year saw one of the biggest turnouts in recent years of children performing their party pieces to the residents and guests who enjoyed their own treats and an old fashioned sing song.

Over in Shiskine the same night the village Hallowe’en party attracted a large number of youngsters dressed up, as always, in some imaginative costumes. After the serious business of the judging they enjoyed a night of games and party treats.

Montrose House

Transforming before our very eyes is Callan Parks with his party piece at Montrose House. 01_B45montrose01 to 01_B45montrose04 (4 pix)

The Duncan clan of spider Luca, Joey the ghost the little Max the dinosaur at Montrose House. 01_B45montrose05

Two ladies at Montrose House enjoy tucking into their chocolate toffee apples. 01_B45montrose06

A youngster has success dooking for apples at Montrose House. 01_B45montrose07

Dracula performs a magic trick at Montrose House. 01_B45montrose08

Robbie, Jamie and Iris Michell from Northumberland at Montrose House. 01_B45montrose09

Shiskine

The younger children at the Shiskine Hallowe’en party last Thursday. 01_B45shiskine01

The winning mermaid Sophia Black at the Shiskine party. 01_B45shiskine03

The older children who dressed up at Shiskine. 01_B45shiskine04

Gregor Gunaydi, the fridge, and Ant and Dec – Ava McNeice and Keira Webster – were runners up at the Shiskine party. 01_B45shiskine05

Winning costume at Shiskine was Olivia McNeice as the old cat lady. 01_B45shiskine06

All the youngster who dressed up for the Shiskine party. 01_B45shiskine07

The youngsters parade their costumes in Shiskine hall. 01_B45shiskine10

Two youngsters explain what they are dressed up as. 01_B45shiskine11

The eyes have it. Dracula and his bride were Euan and Katie Fleming. 01_B45shiskine12

The youngsters enjoy a game at the Shiskine party. 01_B45shiskine13