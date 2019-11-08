Buddies make a clean sweep

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Beach Buddies sets their sights and their litter pickers on Kildonan beach recently for another beach clean-up.

Seven adults and two children volunteered for the event which, although slightly chilly, took place under a bright blue sky on Sunday afternoon.

Several bags of rubbish were collected with a plastic Stormtrooper winning the prize for the most bizarre item found. A spokesman for the Beach Buddies said: ‘Thanks to everybody who turned up and helped make it a successful afternoon’s clean.’

Pickers at the ready, volunteers with some of the rubbish collected from Kildonan beach. No_B44buddies01