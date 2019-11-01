Welcome to fright night

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pg 12/13 heading: Hallowe’en parties are in full swing

Hallowe’en parties have been in full swing on Arran this week and we have been out and about to capture all the fun as our pictures show.

At schools and village halls there have been ghosts and ghoules, witches, mermaids and a few topical characters as well including none other than the President of US of A Donald J Trump who turned up at Monday night’s Hallowe’en party in Whiting Bay.

In Lamlash, primary pupils turned out in their droves for the popular Hallowe’en disco which always promises an energetic night of lively dancing, fun games, inventive costumes and the popular fancy dress competition for all ages.

Here are just some of the event we attended before we went to press. Don’t miss next week’s Banner for a bumper round-up of parties from all around the island.

All rise for the President. Donald J Trump turned up at the Whiting Bay party or was it Jamie Worthington. 01_B44whiting01

All fright on the night. Twins Laura and Katherine Coyle with Kitty Townsend. 01_B44whiting02

Three little mermaids look like they are feeling the cold. 01_B44whiting03

Thorin Park is the fireman and sister Freyja the fire in these cute outfits. 01_B44whiting04

The ghastly gathering at Whiting Bay hall on Monday night. 01_B44whiting05

Some of the younger children who were dressed up. 01_B44whiting06

Children under 3-years-old line up for the best dressed competition. 01_B44lamlash02

Lamlash preschool pupils dressed as a skeleton, bat-boy and a policeman. 01_B44lamlash03

Lamlash P1 pupils line up for the best dressed competition. 01_B44lamlash04

Lamlash P2 pupils included a zombie bride and the Grim Reaper. 01_B44lamlash05

Lamlash P3 pupils included a number of scary and fantasy characters, and a princess. 01_B44lamlash06

Lamlash P4 pupils line up for the best dressed competition. 01_B44lamlash07

Bright and colourful was the theme for some of these Lamlash P5 pupils. 01_B44lamlash08

Children wait for the judges to select the best dressed Lamlash P6 pupil. 01_B44lamlash09

From traditional witches to scary clowns and Swamp Thing, Lamlash P7 pupils came dressed as their favourite characters. 01_B44lamlash10

Young Lamlash disco attendees show off their dance moves. 01_B44lamlash11

A young Little Red Riding Hood is mesmerized by the disco lights. 01_B44lamlash12

A zombie princess enjoys a snack and a dance. 01_B44lamlash13

Niamh Gosman won the pumpkin carving competition with an excellent self portrait. 01_B44lamlash14

Children get to work during the wrap the mummy competition. 01_B44lamlash15

Lamlash pupils compete to wrap the best mummy. 01_B44lamlash16

Sharlene Little hands out Hallowe’en themed sweets to the competition winners. 01_B44lamlash17

While some outfits were cute and charming, some were genuinely scary. 01_B44lamlash18

A young skeleton boy shows off his glow in the dark outfit. 01_B44lamlash19