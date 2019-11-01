Susan lifts Drumaddon trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Ladies Golf Union

Saturday October 26, ALGU Drumadoon. The day looked set for fine weather but fooled us all, including XC weather, with at least half a dozen heavy showers of rain. A total of 14 ladies played as there were seven usual participants away. First was Susan Butchard with a great 63 and scratch 74, and second Gay MacKay net 71, 95. Congratulations to Susan.

Very many thanks to Lamlash Golf Club for courtesy of the course and to Martin who provided us with very tasty soup and substantial filled rolls.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday October 26, the Eddie Rankin Memorial Trophy. 1 A Napier 35pts, tied 2nd J Pennycott and D Logan 34pts. Magic twos D Bremner and A McDonald. Many thanks to Corrie tearoom for soup and sandwiches and to John Melisi for sponsorship.

Monday October 28, Monday Cup. 1 A Smith 72-13=59, 2 R Burke 75-12=63. sratch A Napier 69. Magic two J McGovern.

Lochranza Castle Golf Club

Sunday October 27, the Alistair McVicar Memorial Trophy. 1 B Sherwood 37pts, 2 D Logan 36pts, 3 D K Henderson 35. Many thanks to all that turned up to remember a great supporter of Lochranza golf.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday October 27, Winter Cup Stableford, 13 played, CSS 37pts. 1 Alistair Hume 12, 41pts, 2 John May 21, 40pts, 3 George Hamilton 15, 38pts.

Fixtures: Saturday November 2, Saturday Cup, arrange own games and play anytime. Sunday November 3, AGA Duncan Trophy at Brodick, shotgun start so no sweep.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday October 27, Yellow Tees Stableford. Despite a forecasters promising uninterrupted sunshine the nine who played did have a few showers to contend with. These passed over as the day wore on to leave beautiful conditions for golf, so good that no player score less than 30 points! 1 John Pennycott 14, 40pts, 2 David Brookens 12, 39.

Fixtures: Sunday November 3, AGA Winter League at Brodick GC tie v Shiskine GC, 10am, shotgun start.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday October 29, Winter Cup. 1 Hamish Bannatyne 63, 2 Brian Sherwood 67 BIH, 3 Alex Morrison-Cowan 67 BIH.

Fixtures: Saturday November 2, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off at 12noon. Tuesday November 5, Winter Cup, tee off at 12noon.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday October 24, Ladies 18 Hole Medal. 1 Elizabeth Kelso 85-21=64, 2 and scratch Ann May 78-6=72, 3 Jenni Turnbull 93-17=76.

Winner of the ALGU Drumadoon was Susan Butchard (right) with runner up Gay McKay. No_B44Agolf01

ALGUs Viv Parks (right) presents Sheena Murchie with the Cir Mhor Trophy. No_B44Agolf02

Pablo Moran (left) of Lochranza Golf Club presents Brian Sherwood with the Alistair McVicar Memorial Trophy. NO_B44golf03