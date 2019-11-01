Popular pottery closes its doors

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

The Simon Thorborn Pottery Studio, the popular ceramic store and visitor attraction at Home Farm in Brodick, has closed its doors.

Simon, who is internationally known for his artworks, including his Raku pottery and thrown stoneware, has taken the decision to shut the shop to concentrate on his health.

Having worked as a potter on Arran since 1986, first at the Balmichael Visitor Centre and at the old Byre Showroom at Machrie, the well known potter moved his studio and gallery to the Home Farm in 2017 where it became an instant success.

Selling and producing plates, bowls, jugs and mugs and a huge array of ceramic items, visitors at the studio were able to purchase Simon’s sought-after works, watch him make them or even take a class on how to make pottery themselves.

Simon’s work has a steady following among collectors, and admirers of Raku, but it was in 2017 that he was catapulted into stardom after a video of him at work went viral and was watched around the world million of times.

With an appreciative international audience, demand for his work skyrocketed and Simon struggled to meet the demand for his work as orders flooded in from around the world.

Thankfully demand returned to manageable levels and Simon could return to his work at a more manageable pace, exercising his creativity and stocking the gallery shelves in the shop.

During this time Simon also introduced pottery classes and children’s activities in the store and challenged himself by pursuing new and creative works by pushing the boundaries of innovation with quality stoneware that has become highly collectable.

Margaret Gruber, manager at the pottery studio said ahead of Thursday’s closure: ‘It is very sad that we are to close the popular store which has done so well over the years. Simon has done amazingly well and has produced fantastic pieces but now he needs to pause for a while and take care of himself. I along with all of his customers and friends send him all of our get well wishes.’

Although the shop has closed, Simon is looking to create a studio at home where he will continue to make pottery, for himself and some for the collectors of his work, but without the commercial demands of the business.

The popular pottery at Home Farm has now closed. 01_B44simon01

Simon pictured with some of his work at the recent Corrie Food Festival. 01_B44simon02