Parking crackdown at danger junction

By Hugh Boag

Keep clear lines are to be painted at a dangerous junction in Lamlash in a bid to end inconsiderate parking, it has been confirmed.

There have long been concerns about obstructive parking at the corner of the Ship House and The Bay Hotel on the main road and Park Terrace junction, which has been described as an ‘accident waiting to happen’.

John Thomson Construction Ltd has also complained they sometimes have difficulty getting larger vehicles in and out of the junction because of parked cars. It is particular problem over the busy summer months.

As a result both the Thomson’s and Arran Community Council have been pressing for double yellow lines or a box junction to be installed at the junction, however the implementation of and Traffic Regulation Order to allow this to go ahead could take up to 18 months.

Now North Ayrshire Council have come up with a solution and that is to paint while keep clear lines a both corners of the junction and across the road on the Lamlash green side at the junction.

Sergeant Dougie Robertson confirmed to the meeting of the community council this week that while they would not be enforceable police would act to move any cars found on the keep clear lines.

North Ayrshire councillor Timothy Billings said that while he thought this would be helpful, he had concerns that cars would block the car park entrance and also be ‘pushed’ towards the narrower section of road at the Whitehouse Woods.

The meeting was told that there was no point in anyone with complains about obstructive parking turning to social media but instead should make the police aware by reporting it on the non emergency 101 number.

Chairman Bill Calderwood said: ‘I think we should commend this action as a sensible way forward.’

The move has been welcomed by Iain Thomson who described the junction as ‘chaos’, especially in the summer months. ‘I think this will make a big difference,’ he said.

A council spokesman said: ‘The timescale for promoting a Traffic Regulation Order for parking restrictions can be up to 18 months. Given the level of concern raised it is clear that it would be best to implement measures within a shorter time period. There are alternatives to parking restrictions which can be equally effective in deterring inconsiderate parking.

‘A plan has been drafted to install a number of keep clear markings in the areas which experience the worst of the obstructive parking. These markings will be laid at the earliest opportunity when our road marking contractor is next on the island carrying out a programme of works.

‘The location will continue to be monitored to assess what effect these markings have had on the vicinity.’

The meeting heard that the council have also agreed to provide a disabled space in the vicinity of the Lamlash Co-op.

A Thomson articulated lorry struggles to get round the corner into Park Terrace because of the parked cars. NO_B44parking01