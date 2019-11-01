Market report from Stirling
United Auctions has forward a catalogue entry of 5,465 store lambs, breeding and feeding sheep at their Stirling auction on Monday October 14.
The leading prices were: TexX lambs – £55 McAllister, Ceither Gaoithe. SuffX lambs – £61 McAllister, Ceither Gaoithe. Mule lambs – £58.50 Stewart, Drumaghinier, £48.50 Soutter, South Feorline. X lambs – £57 McAllister, Sheddoch, £39 Soutter, South Feorline. BF lambs – £37 McAllister, Ceither Gaoithe, £36.50 Stewart, Drumaghinier, £36.50 Soutter, South Feorline.