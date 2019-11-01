Ferry announcement next week

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There could be fireworks at the Scottish parliament next Tuesday appropriately on Guy Fawkes Day.

For that is when the long-suffering travelling public on Arran should find out exactly when they can expect their new ferry.

A statement is is expected to be made in parliament by economy secretary Derek Mackay outlining the timetable for completion of the MV Glen Sannox and her sister ship Hull 8o2 at the nationalised Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow.

When the government took over control of the shipyard in August Mr Mackay pledged a ‘robust delivery schedule’ for the ferries on the completion of a report by a review board which had been set up.

That report is now understood to be in the hands of ministers who will deliberate over the weekend ahead of Mr Mackay’s statement to parliament next Tuesday.

That could at last bring some good news as when the much delayed MV Glen Sannox is likely to begin service on the Brodick to Ardrossan route.