Christmas comes early

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Every year it marks the start of the festive season and this year is no different as it is time for the Save the Children Christmas Fayre.

On Saturday, November 9, Brodick Hall will be transformed into a winter wonderland with all sorts of stalls and activities including baking, jewellery and tombola stalls. There also be Arran books, a treasure hunt, raffle and Christmas cards, paper and cards for all occasions.

And why not take time to enjoy some refreshments including coffee, tea, scones, mince pies and soup in the cafe. The farye starts at 10.30am and runs until 1pm. Better get there early if you want the best of the home baking.