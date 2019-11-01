Arran View Brewery hosts first event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Brewery recently hosted the SIBA Scottish Beer Awards at its Arran View Brewery in Dreghorn, North Ayrshire.

The SIBA competition was the first event to be held in the former games hall of the old Dreghorn primary school the Arran Brewery has converted into a brewery. The hall held more than 70 judges and staff and the event was considered a huge success.

The hall, which will be available for functions, made an ideal venue for the well over 260 beers entered into the competition, of which 100 were cask ales.

The brewery had considered hosting a beer festival after the competition, and had received a license to do so from North Ayrshire Licensing Board, but lack of time to promote the event meant that the idea was shelved for this year.

Arran Brewery took a silver award for its Brewery Dug American styled IPA.

The history of this brand is quite interesting in that it is described by Arran Brewery’s managing director Gerald Michaluk as a ‘retaliatory brand’.

It appears that Brew Dog brought out a brand called Arran Paradox, a beer matured in whisky casks from the Arran distillery, very similar to Arran Brewery’s Milestone Special Reserve ,which is matured for three months in whisky casks from the Arran Distillery.

So the Arran team, taking the joke from Brew Dog, launched its American Styles IPA as Brewery Dug and put it in the same colour scheme as Brew Dogs Punk IPA. Although the beer is far less hoppy than Punk IPA the message was sent clearly to Brew Dog to stay off of Arran’s patch.

The slogan on the bottle, which is adorned by the white Boxer, the brewer’s mascot, reads ‘Got Something to Say!’

The Dreghorn site continues to be developed and a small trendy Sour Beer brewery is expected to open soon, adding a range of beers to the Arran portfolio of over 12 different ales.

Judging taking place at the SIBA Scottish Beer Awards held in the Dreghorn brewery. NO_B44beer01