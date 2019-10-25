Ready for Hallowe’en and bonfire night fun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With the onset of colder nights and the evenings drawing in, and the clocks going back this weekend, it can only mean one thing … it’s time for Hallowe’en and bonfire celebrations.

And on Arran, we are particularly fortunate at the large number of villages who are hosting celebrations are not just confining their events to one evening, so fans of Hallowe’en and bonfires can enjoy the festivities at a number of events taking place over the following two weeks.

Starting at Kilmory Hall tonight (Saturday) revellers can begin their Hallowe’en celebration with a village party starting at 5pm. Raucous fun and well-loved games can then be enjoyed at Whiting Bay Hall on Monday October 28 when villagers and visitors celebrate their Hallowe’en in style between 5pm and 7pm.

Nearing the big day itself, Lamlash Primary then have their chance for a party, with a great deal of dancing and music, on Tuesday October 29, from 6pm to 7.30pm. High School children and young adults then take their turn when on Thursday October 31, from 7pm to 9.30pm, they dress in their finest Hallowe’en garb and celebrate the occasion.

On Wednesday October 30 and the following day it will be the change of Brodick Primary to host their popular Hallowe’en Parties. The first day, starting at 1.30pm to 3pm, the P1 to P4s will enjoy their organised fun and games while the P5 to P7 children will celebrate Hallowee’en with the usual fun and games, and snacks, at the same time the following day.

On Hallowe’en night itself Shiskine village goes all out with their Hallowe’en party which starts at 7pm. Traditional games, fun competitions and special prizes can all be expected. A lantern competition for the children, and especially ones made with turnips, can expect to receive an extra special prize. These, along with all of the usual games, grub and ghoulish fun, will be on offer for all children, accompanied by a responsible adult, at Shiskine Hall.

And last, but certainly not least, of the Hallowe’en celebrations will be the Wineport’s Mad Hatters Hallowe’en tea party on Friday November 1. It promises to be an evening of colourful potions, fancy dress and all the usual magically mad shenanigans. Delightful drinks specials will be available, as will an array of nibbles fit for a queen of hearts. The madness starts at 6pm.

And before the Hallowe’en costumes have been packed away for the year we move straight into Bonfire nights. Kicking off in fine style and one of the biggest on the island, Lamlash start the celebrations on Saturday November 2 when their event includes not only a spectacular bonfire but also fireworks. Villagers and visitors begin setting the mood early in the day when they, starting at 11am, start bringing wood to help build the bonfire. Volunteers are always appreciated and the atmosphere builds as the day progresses. The fire is lit at 7pm and the fireworks follow shortly after at 7.30pm.

On Bonfire night itself, Tuesday November 5, the Shiskine Valley, and Kinloch Hotel car park in particular, will come alive with activity as their bonfire is lit at 6.30pm and a fireworks display starts at 6.45pm.

In Whiting Bay, at the putting green, a BBQ will be lit at 5pm with a bonfire starting at 5.30pm and fireworks rounding off what is usually an enjoyably and social bonfire night at 6pm.

Also starting at 6pm on the opposite side of the island, at Pirnmill, will be their fireworks display which will take place on the beach.

Not just a bonfire night, the village of Lochranza is going all out this year with a Festival of Fire. Taking place on the evening of Friday November 8, starting from 7pm at the Village Hall there will be delicious hot soup, burgers and a licensed bar, and for the first time a ‘professional show’ of compound fireworks.

So wherever you are on Arran, wrap up warmly, take care and enjoy all that there is on offer, before winter takes hold and evenings are spent indoors by the fire.

Younger pupils at Brodick primary at their party last year. 01_B43halloween01