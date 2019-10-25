Photograph of the week – week 43

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Our photograph of the week this week shows rough collies, Carys and Jazz, at the Viking Fort at King’s Cross Point near Whiting Bay.

The photograph was taken by Marilyn Shedden of Muasdale with her Samsung A20 e on a lovely autumnal day a couple of weeks ago.

If you have a photograph you would like to share please email it to editor@arranbanner.co.uk to be considered for our photograph of the week.

Rough collies, Carys and Jazz at the Viking Fort, King’s Cross Point, Whiting Bay, Arran. No_B43POTW01