Ghostly adventures await at Brodick Castle

Things are about to go bump in the night both inside Brodick Castle as well as in the gardens and country park.

As is fitting at this time of year, the castle is once again embracing the Hallowe’en spirit with a number of ghostly activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Taking place in the atmospheric surroundings of the castle and the forest the weekend’s activities will include ghost tours of the castle, a special ghost trail and vivid ghostly tales from a professional storyteller.

Halloween guides will join ghost tour visitors for an outdoor historical tour around the castle and gardens, sharing some of the darker history and tales of Brodick Estate and possibly even some of their own experiences with local ghosts.

Out in the forest where ghosts, ghouls, goblins and other Halloween creatures await, visitors of all ages can venture along the ghost trail where spooky music, scary set designs and props will scare and delight in equal measure.

All of these activities will take place on both Saturday October 26 and Sunday October 27 with the ghost trail opening from 11am–4pm each day and the ghost tours starting at 11am and 2.30pm. Storytelling times will be at 12pm and 1.30pm.

All activities are free with admission and booking is not required.

A motley crew of characters awaited visitors at last year’s haunted manor tour at Brodick Castle. No_B43castle01