David takes the helm at elderly forum

David Napier has been appointed as the chairman of the Arran Elderly Forum and has chaired the first meeting of the group this season.

His appointment follows the vacating of the seat by Fiona Brown who decided to take a step back after two years in the position.

David, from Shiskine, started his career in social care on Arran and was a member of staff at Montrose House for eight years. He then took on the difficult task of working with homeless people in Ayr and the linked issues of drugs and alcohol misuse. Few addicts do not experience issues with their mental health and being homeless exacerbates their problems. All age groups are affected including the elderly who often experience isolation whether homeless or not. This is an important area of concern for the elderly forum and a special one for David.

Although there is not many homeless people on Arran, there is a grave shortage of suitable housing for young and old alike. Many elderly people in Arran are living in accommodation lacking in facilities that could make life easier.

David was a trade union shop steward for 15 years when he worked in a factory, so he should have no difficulty in keeping the forum in order.

Immediate priorities for the group are social care, care in the community, transport, medical issues and communications and access to available help. Many elderly people who need free television licenses will not apply for them, for example.

At the next meeting of the Forum on Wednesday November 20, Heather Still, a researcher from Arran Community and Voluntary Services (ACVS), will be talking to the forum about a project on drugs and alcohol being carried out on the island. This should be a very interesting talk and all are welcome whether members of the forum or not.

Mairi Christie

New elderly forum chairman David Napier. No_B43elderly01