Bringing old Hallowe’en tales to life

An Arran based professional storyteller will bring a traditional folk tale vividly to life when he performs at Whiting Bay hall next week.

Suitably taking place on Hallowe’en the story of The Haunted Ships with be recounted by Marty Ross of Arran Storytelling Theatre at 8pm.

Residents on the west coast of Scotland may be familiar with the story of The Haunted Ships – a young couple move into their clifftop dream house, only to find they have caught the attention of supernatural forces haunting a cluster of nearby shipwrecks. Marty’s retelling of the story aims to make new the old Scottish art of storytelling on an atmospheric autumn evening.

Marty said: ‘As an Arran resident, and also a dramatist and performer with a list of productions stretching from BBC Radio and Amazon Audible to the Edinburgh Fringe and London Horror Festival, I’m keen to make this kind of vividly theatrical storytelling a regular fixture on the island.’

There will be more opportunities for fans of Marty’s work to hear him in full flow, the first at Brodick Castle today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday), when he will be performing ghost stories during the day, and there will also be a charity event for Eco Savvy in early December.

The show in Whiting Bay on Thursday October 31, at 8pm, will be cafe style and visitors can BYOB.

Marty Ross is a professional storyteller who has been described as having a great aptitude for suspense and terror.