Bay end of year tidy up

Members of the Whiting Bay and Districts improvements Association have invited volunteers to take part in their annual end of the year tidy up and preparations for spring this weekend.

Taking place from 10.30am to 12noon tomorrow (Sunday) volunteers will help to neaten up the village by weeding and preparing the flower tubs and decorative boats on either side of the village.

Bulbs will be distributed for planting in preparation for springtime and volunteers of all ages are welcome to attend. Volunteers should meet at the Putting Green shed and gloves are recommended.