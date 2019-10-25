Arran Bridge Club results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The results of the Arran Bridge Club aggregate competition played on Monday October 7 at Brodick Golf Club were: N/S 1 Tricia Martin and David Campbell, 2 Jan and John Beattie, 3 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie. E/W 1 Jim Peacock and John Baraclough, 2 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan, 3 Margaret McGill and Elizabeth McKellar.

The results of the aggregate competition played on Thursday October 10 at Little Rock were: N/S 1 John Baraclough and Jennifer Wales, 2 Jan and John Beattie, 3 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton. E/W 1 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan, 2 Maureen Cumming and Margaret Macgill, 3 Brenda Livingstone and Pat Adamson.

The results of the aggregate competition played on Monday October 14 at Brodick Golf Club were: 1 Jan and John Beattie, 2 Tricia Martin and David Campbell, 3 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan.

The results of the aggregate competition played on Thursday October 17, at Little Rock were: N/S 1 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton, 2 Pat Adamson and Brenda Livingstone, 3 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan. E/W 1 Jan and John Beattie, 2 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie, 3 Maureen Cumming and Jennifer McArthur.