Announcements – October 5, 2019

HADDOW – Margaret Annie Aitken (nee Binnie)

At Point House, King’s Cross, Arran on 26th September 2019 loving wife of Robert (Bob) Haddow and mother to Katharine and Robert and grandmother to Jenny and Rob Jr. She will be much missed by the families now living in Spain and Ottawa, Canada as well as by her husband living on Arran.

A funeral service will be held in Whiting Bay Church at 11.30am on Monday 7th October, followed by a reception in Brodick Golf Club at which all family and friends are invited to meet. Special buses will be at Brodick Pier for the ferry arrival at 10.30am and return for the 4.40pm ferry departure. No flowers please but donations to The Arran Cancer Trust will be especially welcome.

SAINT-YVES – Ian

Dr Saint-Yves M.D., Ian F.M. D.O.B. – 05.04.36 passed peacefully at Montrose House 1st October 2019. Funeral private.