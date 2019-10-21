Announcements – October 19, 2019

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

death

SILLARS – Irene Cameron (nee Kerr)

Suddenly but peacefully at Gartnavel Hospital on the 12th October 2019, Irene beloved wife of the late Sandy and much loved mum and gran passed away after a short illness. In accordance with her wishes there will be a short graveside service held at Lamlash Cemetry on Saturday 26th October at 11.30am.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Dr Ian F.M. Saint Yves M.D

Margot, Euan and Michelle would like to thank Montrose House and Stronach’s wonderful staff for all your caring to Ian and myself. Thank you to Lamlash Health Centre and Social Services for their support and advice and to Clair and David for the and sensitive service for Ian and myself. Thank you also to friends and family, especially Jackie and Kenny, for the support shown and to the wonderful community of Whiting Bay. A special mention must go to Bob Haddow who also lost Margaret, my best friend for 70 years.

We will miss my cheeky, loving husband and soul mate.