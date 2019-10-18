Youngsters are put though their paces at junior rugby

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With the Rugby World Cup in full swing in Japan interest in the sport is on a high.

And with more women getting involved in the game its popularity across Scotland is rising.

So too on Arran is junior rugby proving popular. The training nights at Ormidale Park on a Monday attract healthy numbers but organisers are keen for more youngsters to take part and are particularly keen to get more girls involved.

With Arran presently without a rugby team it is hoped that if interest can be instilled at an early age it will bode well for the future.

The junior rugby sessions are for primary P3 to P 7 from 6pm to 7pm and S1 to S6 from 7pm to 8pm. They resume after the school holidays on Monday October 21 and new members are always welcome.

The youngsters learn how to pass the ball backwards. 01_B41rugby01

Children enjoy the physicality of the game. 01_B41rugby02

Learning to tackle using the safety pads. 01_B41rugby03

All the youngsters are kept involved in the training session. 01_B41rugby04

Stuart McMaster explains a training move. 01_B41rugby05

A determined challenge on a player with the ball. 01_B41rugby06

Frazer Barr goes over a tackling technique. 01_B41rugby07

Youngsters practice a throw and tackle exercise. 01_B41rugby08

No way through for the youngster with the ball. 01_B41rugby09

The youngsters who attended the final training session before the school holiday with the high school pupils who help out, some of whom play their rugby on the mainland. 01_B41rugby10