Walking for mental wellness
Phoebe Tealby-Watson and a group of friends from Essex have raised £4328 for the charities Alzheimer’s Research UK and Mind by walking a distance of 105km around the coast of Arran. Pictured here, Phoebe, family and friends, celebrate the final mile of their journey. Full story on page three. Photograph: Andy Surridge. No_B40walk03