Some Scots don’t know their Arran from their Anglesey

More than half of the UK do not know where Arran is, according to a new survey.

Island Holiday Cottages recently asked the Great British public to place the UK’s islands on a map in a quiz to find out how well they know the beautiful islands that are found in our own backyard. More than 1,400 people from all over the UK took part in the quiz, which produced some interesting results.

After breaking down the results by region, it was found that Scotland had the best knowledge of the UK’s islands overall, able to successfully place eight out of the 10 islands featured on the map. In comparison, the south west ranked last, only able to place six successfully on average.

Scottish islands were the least familiar to quiz participants – only 44 per cent knew where the Outer Hebrides were, and only 49 per cent were able to place Arran successfully. Another interesting result is that a quarter of Brits don’t know where the Isle of Man is.

Quite startling the survey found 30 per cent of Scots couldn’t correctly place the Outer Hebrides and 22 per cent didn’t know where Arran was.

Only two-thirds of the British public were able to successfully place any of the Scottish islands on the map. More Scots knew where the Isles of Scilly were than their own islands.

On the whole the Great British public scored just under seven out of 10 on average. The Isle of Wight was the best-known UK island, with over 90 per cent of people placing it successfully on our map, followed by Cornwall’s Isles of Scilly and the Isle of Man.

Scots can celebrate with the fact that they beat the rest of the UK and came out on top for their UK island, scoring just under eight out of 10 on average. What they might be surprised about, however, is their knowledge of their own islands: three out of 10 Scots were unable to successfully locate the Outer Hebrides on the map, and more Scots were able to place the Isles of Scilly than any of the Scottish islands.

Beautiful Brodick: less than half of the people quizzed could not successfully place Arran on the map. No_B41island01