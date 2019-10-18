Sannox Christian Centre prepares for Easter 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sannox Christian Centre has already begun preparations for the grand opening of their restored church next year and are inviting local residents to join in with bulb planting to ensure that the garden and grounds are looking at their best.

An Open Day and Service of Celebration is planned for the Easter weekend starting on Saturday April 11, 2020.

The work at Sannox Christian Centre is moving forward with the restoration of the church in full swing. Phase one is now complete and the church has a new roof and bell tower, new windows and door and a new floor. All asbestos and rot has been removed and the next phase is to complete the interior ready for use next year.

On Friday October 25, between 1.30pm and 2.45 pm, the children of Corrie Primary School will be planting their bulbs and the following day, Saturday October 26, between 11am and 3pm, visitors are invited to go along and help plant more bulbs.

A spokesperson from the Sannox Christian Centre said: ‘In preparation for Easter 2020, and the opening of the restored church, we wanted to involve Arran communities and the local churches in a bulb planting for Easter event so that the centre grounds are alive with flowers next April.

‘Bring a trowel or spade and some bulbs – although we will have some at the centre for you – and teas, coffees, juice and biscuits will be provided.

‘Do note that our local deer do not eat daffodil, narcissus, crocus and snowdrop but are very partial to tulips! Please come and join us and have a tour of the centre. All welcome!’

The Sannox Christian Centre has already completed the first phase of the church restoration and are now thinking of the grand opening during Easter next year. No_B42schurch01

An artist’s impression of how the Christian retreat at Sannox Church will look when it is completed. No_B42schurch02