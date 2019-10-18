Nominate Arran’s young heroes for the Young Scot awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Young Scot is calling on the people of Arran to nominate the inspirational young people in their lives for the Sunday Mail Young Scot Awards 2020. The event, now in its 14th year, recognises inspiring young people aged 11-26 who are making a real difference in their communities.

The awards highlight the outstanding contributions made by young people across categories including; Sports, Enterprise, Entertainment, Equality and Diversity, Health and Wellbeing and many more. Nominations are open now on the Young Scot website and winners will be announced at a star-studded awards ceremony at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 23 April 2020.

Young Scot Awards winners will join a prestigious roll of recipients including actors such as Karen Gillan and Martin Compston, alongside world class athletes including Sir Andy Murray and Olympian Laura Muir. Last year’s winners included top vlogger Jamie Genevieve, young Commonwealth and European Championship medallists and LGBT+ education campaigner Jordan Daly.

Louise Macdonald OBE, chief executive of Young Scot, said: ‘The Sunday Mail Young Scot Awards is a way for us to celebrate the achievements of our local heroes who are contributing so much to our communities. If you know a young person in Arran who impresses you, or someone who’s gone above and beyond to help others, then we want to hear about them. Make your nomination today!’