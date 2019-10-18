Free courses on offer at Wellbeing and Recovery College

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Residents on Arran and across North Ayrshire are invited to enroll at the North Ayrshire Wellbeing & Recovery College (NAWARC) to take advantage of a number of free courses which are aimed at improving mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

NAWARC is funded by North Ayrshire Health & Social Care Partnership and is co-ordinated by Recovery Across Mental Health (RAMH), a third sector mental health charity.

Anyone who lives, works or studies in North Ayrshire and is over 16 years old is welcome to enrol as a student and attend the free courses that are of interest. Whether you are recovering from grief, heartbreak, illness, mental ill health, stress, low mood, or just a knock to the confidence, the courses are all aimed at supporting mental, physical and emotional wellbeing in a shared learning environments in the community.

Through a number of courses and workshops the organisation aims to support people to help them identify and build on their own strengths, make sense of their experiences and to take responsibility, where possible, to self-manage their mental health and wellbeing.

To find out more about NAWARC, the college will host an open day on Arran on Tuesday October 29 in Brodick Hall between 1pm-4pm. There will also be pop up taster workshops on Monday November 11 at Brodick Hall and on Monday November 18 at Ormidale Pavilion.

Further details about upcoming courses can be found on the website at www.nawarc.com or the college can be contacted on 01294 447355.

Molly Duncan, Trish Wallace and Jeanette Allan of NAWARC will help students to build confidence and coping skills to manage mental health and wellbeing. No_B42wellness01