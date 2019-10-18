Bridge results – week 42

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The last of the summer bridge took place on Monday August 30, at Arran High School, with the results as follows: N/S 1 Tricia Martin and David Campbell, 2 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie, 3 Ellie Jones and Liz McKellar. E/W 1 Bill Allen and Vivienne Murray, visitors from New Zealand, 2 Jennifer McArthur and Tom Kelly, 3 Andy Martin and Sue Thurogood.

And the start of the winter bridge began with a game at Little Rock on Thursday October 3 with the results as follows: N/S 1 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan, 2 Pat Adamson and Brenda Livingstone, 3 Ellie Jones and Liz McKellar. E/W 1 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton, 2 Andy Martin and Gege Kroner, 3 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie.

A spokesperson from the Arran Bridge Club said: It has been a great summer season, thank you to all who came along. We look forward to the winter bridge season and offer a special welcome to our New Zealand visitors.’