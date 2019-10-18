Bridge results – week 42

The last of the summer bridge took place on Monday August 30, at Arran High School, with the results as follows: N/S 1 Tricia Martin and David Campbell, 2 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie, 3 Ellie Jones and Liz McKellar. E/W 1 Bill Allen and Vivienne Murray, visitors from New Zealand, 2 Jennifer McArthur and Tom Kelly, 3 Andy Martin and Sue Thurogood.

And the start of the winter bridge began with a game at Little Rock on Thursday October 3 with the results as follows: N/S 1 Alison Bilsland and Elaine Duncan, 2 Pat Adamson and Brenda Livingstone, 3 Ellie Jones and Liz McKellar. E/W 1 Tricia Martin and Douglas Hamilton, 2 Andy Martin and Gege Kroner, 3 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie.

A spokesperson from the Arran Bridge Club said: It has been a great summer season, thank you to all who came along. We look forward to the winter bridge season and offer a special welcome to our New Zealand visitors.’