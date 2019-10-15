Man evacuated from Cioch na h- Oighe in night time rescue

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A lost walker has been rescued by the Arran Mountain Rescue Team (AMRT) after he became lost and cragfast on Cioch na h- Oighe near Sannox.

The rescue team, made up of local volunteers, were called out on Wednesday October 2, shortly after 8.20pm to provide assistance.

Rescuers were able to obtain a grid reference from the walkers phone and after a steep walk up from the bottom of Glen Sannox, the male walker was located, warmed up then taken down off the hill into the glen below on a confidence rope to safety.

Although cold the casualty was uninjured and thankfully okay.

Photographs: AMRT

Rescuers make their way up steep terrain to assist the lost walker. No_B41AMRT01

AMRT members guided by torchlight return down Cioch na h- Oighe. No_B41AMRT02