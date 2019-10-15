Britain’s first modern mandolin quartet to visit Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Music Arran will play hosts to Britain’s first modern mandolin quartet, The Mandolinquents, at Brodick Hall this weekend.

Described as ‘infectious fun with off-beat humour’, the concert will feature mandolins of all sizes and will include a wide repertoire of lively reels, traditional airs, hot swing and ragtime, plus the occasional Chinese or Brazilian tune.

The Mandolinquents quartet emerged from a 1997 line up, The Mandolin All-Stars with Simon Mayor, multi-instrumentalists Maartin Allcock and Chris Leslie of Fairport Convention, and Simon’s long time musical partner, Hilary James. Originally intended as an occasional all-star get-together, fast growing demand meant that a permanent line-up had to be found. The Mandolinquents now includes the renowned classical guitar virtuoso Gerald Garcia, UK banjo champion, Richard Collins and ‘one of Britain’s finest voices’ Hilary James doubling on mandobass.

Simon’s off-beat humour surfaced in his own series for the BBC, ‘Marooned with a Mandolin’ – ‘the best programme on Radio 2 this week’ as described by The Independent on Sunday. He now leads Britain’s first modern mandolin quartet, the Mandolinquents.

Taking place on Saturday October 19, at 7.30pm, the performance could be a great way to round off the October school holiday with the family. Simon and Hilary, who also tour as a duo, share a keen interest in children’s music and have worked extensively with young people in theatres and schools. They have written over 50 children’s songs, many for their own ‘Musical Mystery Tour’ children’s CDs and the ‘Musical Mystery Tour’ songbook published by Faber Music.

Simon Mayor and Hilary James have also written satirical and topical songs for BBC news programmes including Newsnight. A huge fan of fellow Yorkshireman, the late, great Jake Thackray, the Mandolinquents feature everything from hot swing and ragtime instrumentals from the mandolin orchestras of the 1930s: Irving Berlin, Mozart, Ravel and Tchaikovsky to lively reels and beautiful traditional Irish airs to Chinese and Brazilian folk tunes. All this played with infectious fun, off-beat humour and stunning virtuosity on mandolin, mandola, mandocello, mandobass and classical guitar, with the occasional burst of song or fiddle.

Tickets for the performance at Brodick hall on Saturday October 19, at 7.30pm are £10 per person and children and young people at school are free, as well as an accompanying adult. Tickets are available on-line from arranevents, at Inspirations in Brodick, or at the door

