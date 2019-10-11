Shiskine ladies are in the pink

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club ladies section held their annual Pink Day Fun Tri-am recently to help raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Research. The afternoon was enjoyed in high spirits with stunning weather with several ladies dying their hair pink and some even donning tutus. The event raised £320 for the charity.

The winners with 63 points were Sally Brooks, Yvonne Brothers, and Sheila Gray.

Captain Fiona Scott said: ‘Congratulations to the winners and enormous thanks to all the participants for being there, to James Chocolates for our prizes, and to Shiskine Tea Room staff and the greenkeepers for their hard work.’

The winners of the annual Shiskine Pink Day with 63 points were Sally Brooks, Yvonne Brothers, and Sheila Gray. No_B40pink01

All of the participants at the breast cancer fundraiser held by Shiskine Golf Club. No_B40pink02