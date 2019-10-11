Remembering Alexander’s in sweetie addicts book

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It has been said that Scots are the world’s most voracious consumers of sweeties and chocolate. Glasgow-based writer, Deedee Cuddihy whose previous books include the best-selling I Love Irn-Bru and The Wee Guide to Scottish Women, decided to test the veracity of this claim.

The result is Scottish Sweetie Addicts and Chocoholics in which people across the nation reveal their love for such delicacies as Hawick Balls, Highland Toffee, champagne truffles, tablet, Haribo, Soor Plums and good old Dairy Milk.

One of the contributors to the book is Judy Alexander who grew up on Arran where her parents ran the well-known Alexander’s shop in Brodick. She told the author: ‘I’ve got two brothers and a sister and we ate masses of sweets when I was growing up on Arran, especially chocolate bars because we had a shop and my dad would bring home the chocolate that was coming up to its “use by” date, particularly Bounty bars which he liked but I didn’t.

‘My favourite was Dairy Milk. I can remember reading in bed at night and eating chocolate – after I’d brushed my teeth. None of us ever got fat because we were always running around outside. But I’ve got diabetes now – and no wonder!’

Author Deedee also has her own memories of Alexander’s as she told the Banner:’ Not only did we know the Alexander family, when Tom Alexander decided to sell the business and move to Edinburgh, my husband’s cousin, Hamish, bought the shop and moved to Arran with his family.’

Among more than 100 anecdotes in the book, there are also stories about a mum who eats Pic ’n’ Mix in the bath; the woman who accidentally gave someone a moth ball instead of a pan drop; how they get chocolate onto the island of St. Kilda; and the time inmates at a Scottish prison rioted when their shop ran out of Mars bars.

The book comes with a warning that it: ‘May cause increased sweetie and chocolate eating!’

Scottish Sweetie Addicts and Chocoholics is available, priced £6, in shops and from the website: www.funnyscottishbooks.co.uk

The cover of the book by author Deedee Cuddihy. NO_B41sweeties01