Primary pupils in penny fundraiser

Pupils from Brodick Primary School braved the autumn cold to take part in a line of pennies fundraiser which raised more than £800 for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

The initiative involved P5 to P7 children, on the last day of school before the October break, collecting pennies from public donations and laying them side by side, starting at the ferry terminal bridge, and seeing how far the line could extend to.

Young fundraisers with collection buckets lined the main road in Brodick from the small Co-op to the Big Co, and everywhere in between, asking members of the public if they would like to donate a penny to the cause.

Many people were happy to donate a few pennies while most contributed far greater sums. Co-op manager Liz McLean helped the initiative immensely with the donation of a large bag of coins which allowed the children to begin the penny line. Arran Graphics also supported the cause and donated a banner which the children used to promote their fundraising.

The school have raised £809 so far and there are still some donations to come in.

Head teacher Shirley MacLachlan said: ‘We would like to thank CalMac, Liz from the Co, Little Rock, parents who helped on the day and the generosity of the public. We are proud of our P5-7 pupils who did extremely well in rather cold conditions. Special thanks to the early group who went down to the pier at 7.45am for the first ferry: Archie, Dougie, Eva; Grace, Kayla and Kirsty.’

The initiative was undertaken as a thank you to the Glasgow Children’s Hospital, the services of which a number of Arran children have recently made use of, and in recognition of the very worthwhile work that the hospital provides for children on Arran and further afield.

Manager Liz Mclean and Carol Harwood of the Co-op help to get the initiative started with a generous donation of a large bag of coins. 01_B41penny01

Teacher Anne Watts helps the children lay down the coins in a long row. 01_B41penny02

Young fundraisers with their collection buckets. 01_B41penny03

Successful fundraisers learn that their collection buckets can get rather heavy. 01_B41penny04

The penny line gets underway. 01_B41penny05