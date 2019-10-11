Party fundraiser in Corrie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There was a good turnout at the Corrie Christmas Party Fundraiser held in the Corrie Hotel last Saturday.

As well soup, cake, coffee, crafts, from both Arran and the mainland, there was a tombola with treatments offered by Breagha Holistic Beauty.

Shona Catriona Dunsmuir, who organised the event with T J Lambie, posted on social media: ‘A huge thanks to everyone that popped by the fundraiser All of our takings will go towards the children’s Christmas Party.’

The fundraiser in full swing at the Corrie Hotel. 01_B41corrie01

Ashley McCutcheon from Ardrossan at her glass and candle stall. 01_B41corrie02

T J Lambie with her tablet and gifts on sale. 01_ B41corrie03