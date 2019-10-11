Birds flock together in preparation for migration

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Bird Notes for September by Jim Cassels

This September was drier and cooler than August but wetter and warmer than last September. September is the start of the peak migration season, when many birds are on the move. The weather was conducive to this, particularly the last week or so as the wind came more from a northerly direction.

For example on 24 September over 300 skylark were counting passing over Sliddery. There were similar numbers over the next few days dropping to around 150 on 29th. The following day there were numerous reports of skeins of pink-footed geese passing over the south of the island. Two observers counted eight flocks with a total of over 500 birds.

Other birds on migration included: a whimbrel at Lenamhor on 1st, a bar-tailed godwit at Cosyden also 1st, three sanderling at Blackwaterfoot on 3rd, eight knot at Drumadoon Point on 5th, five white wagtail at Porta Buidhe on 6th, three wheatear at Cnocan Biorach also on 6th, a sandwich tern at Porta Buidhe on 18th, two dunlin at Drumadoon Point on 20th and six twite at Dougarie on 23rd. Numbers of twite on Arran seem to be decreasing.

At this time of year birds begin to flock together, often in preparation for migration. Reports included: 104 golden plover at Machriewaterfoot on 9th, 15 redshank at Sandbraes on 14th, 35 curlew at Kilpatrick Point on 21st, 150 linnet , 112 ringed plover and 51 turnstone at Machriewaterfoot on 26th, 100 kittiwake at Fisherman’s Walk on 28th, 60 teal at Cosyden on 29th, 26 pied wagtail at Silver Sands on 30th, 103 starling at Clachaig Farm also on 30th and 192 greylag geese on Cleats Shore also on 30th. This gives an indication of the numbers of birds that are on the move at this time of year.

In September there were reports of returning winter visitors including a wigeon at Kilpatrick Point on 21st and 50 rook in Sliddery on 30th. A number of summer visitors were still around in September including: a common sandpiper at Machriewaterfoot on 2nd, two whitethroat at Clauchlands Point on 13th, a sand martin in Sannox on 18th, 20 house martin in Shiskine on 20th, two swallow at Torbeg on 26th, a willow warbler at Clauchlands on 28th and a chiffchaff at Clachaig Farm on 30th. October should see the last of the house martins, swallows and other summer visitors departing south.

There was a wide range of species recorded in September, almost 100. Other interesting sightings this month included: two great spotted woodpecker in a garden in Brodick on 5th, 150 gannet off the Cock of Arran on 7th, four red-throated diver off Largymore on 13th, 150 woodpigeon at Mossend Pond on 14th, three golden eagle over Torr Meadhonach on 16th, two magpie together (an Arran first) on Lamlash Golf Course on 26th, three moorhen at Mossend Pond on 28th, 33 shag on Balliekine Shore on 29th and six black-throated diver at Cosyden also on 29th.

In addition, September was an outstanding month for Kingfisher. There were 11 records from six wide-spread locations including areas where it has not been recorded regularly like Dhunan, Roddin and Sannox. Only one of the records was for more than one bird and that was a report of two on the Rosa Burn on 13th.

Finally, my thanks to all the ‘volunteers’ who took part in the eider survey in September. Total number of birds recorded round Arran was 47. There was total coverage of the Arran coastline. Last year the total was 33. Five previous September counts had been consistently over 100. In 2000 it was considerably more at over 600. The data on the eider survey contributes to the ongoing research of Chris Waltho who has been monitoring eider in the Clyde Estuary for over twenty years. The population trend is down. For the latest report from Chris, visit this website. http://www.arranbirding.co.uk/files/Clyde-Eider-News-No-17-Aug-2019.pdf .

Enjoy your birding

Please send any bird notes with ‘what, when, where’ to me at Kilpatrick Kennels, Kilpatrick, Blackwaterfoot, KA27 8EY, or e mail me at jim@arranbirding.co.uk I look forward to hearing from you. For more information on birding on Arran purchase the Arran Bird Atlas 2007-2012 as well as the Arran Bird Report 2018 and visit this website www.arranbirding.co.uk

A formation of pink-footed geese, one of many skeins of geese flying over Arran in September. Photo Jim Cassels No_B41birdN01

Large numbers of skylark moving through Arran in September. Photo Robert Lambie No_B41birdN02

Sanderling, an Arctic breeding bird, feeding on Arran’s shores before heading further south. Photo Nick Giles No_B41birdN03

Kittiwake, an oceanic gull, resting in Whiting Bay before heading off to winter in the open sea. Photo Nick Giles No_B41birdN04

Twite, a passage migrant whose numbers have been decreased in recent years. Photo Simon Davies No_B41birdN05