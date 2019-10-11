Arran riders flying high at motocross weekend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Motocross Club held their 4th annual fun event on the last weekend of September at Southbank farm track.

Practice day was Saturday and brought plenty competition for local riders from the mainland ahead of race day on Sunday. There were adult As,Bs,Cs and vets classes and there was a kids/rookie class bringing in very talented young riders.

This year’s event had the biggest attendance yet with more and more people taking an interest in coming to the track. The races saw some good Arran rides with Sam Rayner taking 1st in the As followed by Fraser Thomson coming 4th. In Cs Thomas Gilmore came 1st, followed by Eddie McMeechan in 6th. The vets event saw Mark Dempsey finish 1st followed by Tom Gilmore 3rd and Murray Boal 4th. In most exiting race of all, the kids/rookies, saw Alfie Gilmore finish 2nd and brother Charlie Gilmore 6th.

A spokesman for the club said: ‘All this wouldn’t be possible without the help from Geoff Brookes we really can’t thank him enough for helping us and letting local talent grow with the support of this track. Also thanks to The Lighthouse Restaurant for donations towards food and drink and Alien and Jake for trophies donations, Graham Chapell for our clothing designs and, of course, Murray Boal for use of his machines.’