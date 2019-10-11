Arran milk is saved

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pg 2 heading: Businesses join forces to keep diary farming

By Hugh Boag

Arran milk could soon be back on sale to the public after a new joint venture was formed which will see dairy production continue the island.

There had been fears that all milk production would cease after the only two remaining diary herds on the island were put up for sale after the closure of the Torrylinn Creamery in July.

But now, two island businessmen have joined forces and, have not only saved milk production, but are planning to eventually sell it to the public again.

Arran Dairies boss Alastair Dobson and Gordon Kinniburgh, of the Island Cheese Company and Bellevue Creamery, are behind the new venture with the milk being produced by John Murchie at Tigheanfraoch near Blackwaterfoot.

They previously bought the milk for their ice cream and Bellevue cheese production from First Milk but after the closure of the Kilmory creamery they have pulled out making their last delivery to the island last week.

Both businessmen feel they have been badly let down by First Milk, with Gordon saying he was given just one working day’s notice that his supply was to stop.

But now Alastair and Gordon have gone out on their own. They have bought a mini-tanker from Mossgiel farm in Mauchine, who already produce their own milk and are transporting the milk themselves from Tigheanfraoch to nearby Bellevue Creamery and to the Arran Dairies factory in Brodick.

They say it will take them several months established their own requirements but say they have plans to supply it to hotels, restaurants and other catering outlets as well as selling it to the public.

It is five years since Arran Dairies stopped producing milk when they found it was no longer commercially viable.

However, Gordon says times have changed. ‘There is now a real market for locally produced products and that goes for both individual consumers as well as hotels and other outlets,’ Gordon said.

Alastair added: ‘The withdrawal of First Milk could have had a devastating effect on our businesses and it is good to see that, once again, cooperative working on the island has found a solution to this serious problem, as I don’t think I could have done it on my own.’

‘Small dairy farms are already operating on the mainland, such as Mossgiel and, away from the big retailers, maybe this will become the new normal for farming in Scotland.’

Alastair thanked the dairy farmers who had supplied them for many years, including Clauchlands, and said he was delighted they were able to help keep the existing dairy cattle of the Murchie family, by paying a ‘fair price’ for the milk.

‘Arran milk has a taste all of its own due to our micro-climate and I am very excited to have been able to help retain diary farming on the island,’ Alastair said.

The businessmen agreed that by taking over the milk supply themselves they have added a ‘degree of complexity’ to the process. ‘It will take us a few months to work out just how it is all going to work as you cannot just switch off the cows if you don’t need the milk.

‘Hotels and other catering outlets are keen to have Arran milk available to them and we will look at all options for public sale, including the possible use of vending machine, such as those used which are springing up on the mainland.’

Bryce Cunningham began producing his organic milk at Mossgiel in 2015, which now sells across the country – and is even stocked by Bay Stores in Whiting Bay. As well as in bottles it is also available from a vending machine at the farm which was once farmed by the poet Robert Burns.

Alastair Dobson and Gordon Kinniburgh have saved Arran milk. 01_B41milk01

Dairy cows in the fields at Tigheanfraoch. 01_B41milk02