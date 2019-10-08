Residents urged to get behind campaign to save Waverley

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Residents from across North Ayrshire are being urged to get behind the campaign to help restore the Waverley.

The historic vessel – the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world – is currently out of service and in need of a refit estimated to cost about £2.3million.

A fundraising campaign is under way to raise the money and it is hoped the refurbishment will be completed to see the Waverley back on the Firth of Clyde in time for Year of Coasts and Waters in 2020.

For decades, the Waverley has been a popular sight on its frequent visits to the North Ayrshire coast, visiting destinations including Arran, Largs and Cumbrae.

At a meeting of North Ayrshire Council, following a question from Arran councillor Ellen McMaster, the council acknowledged the importance of the campaign to restore the paddle steamer to its former glory.

Councillor Alex Gallagher, cabinet member for economy, said: ‘We warmly welcome the fundraising efforts to bring the Waverley back into service. It is such an iconic feature in the West of Scotland and we wish the campaign every success.

‘We look forward to seeing the Waverley back ‘doon the watter’ – hopefully as part of the celebrations for the Year of Coasts and Waters in 2020.’

As reported in last week’s Banner the Scottish Government has committed £1 million to the campaign. Added to the £900,000 already raised, the fundraising total is just £400,000 short of its £2.3m target.

If the target is reached, the funds will cover the cost of two boilers and burner control systems, new electric generators, electric switch board, removal and installation of all equipment, professional fees, towage, insulation, insurance, berthing dues, technical management, and on-going maintenance and upkeep.

If every passenger who sails on the ship annually were to donate, it is likely the appeal target would be achieved.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Waverley campaign is asked to visit https://www.waverleyexcursions.co.uk/

The paddle boat Waverley steams past Brodick Castle. NO_B40appeal01

Campaign logo NO_B40appeal02