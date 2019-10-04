Graduation day for Argyll College students

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More than 300 graduating students and guests, including those from Arran, assembled in the spectacular setting of the Argyllshire Gathering Halls, in Oban last Friday for Argyll College UHI’s annual graduation ceremony.

Among the graduates were part-time National 5 Gaelic students Janet Bray and Helen How whom both received the Principal Award for their outstanding exam performance: both achieved upper A’s in their final exam, and were the overall top scoring students in the college this year, as reported last month in the Banner.

Guest speaker at the event was David Duke MBE, the founder and chief executive of Street Soccer Scotland, which is a non-profit social enterprise that uses football to help create positive change in the lives of socially disadvantaged adults and young people. He is also global ambassador for the Homeless World Cup organisation.

More recently, David set up Change Centre Scotland, a social enterprise whose vision is aimed at tackling homelessness by a creating personal development and self management centres. He was awarded an MBE in the 2018 New Year’s Honours List.

David gave an inspirational address, recounting his own story and the importance of his own college education, an HNC in community work, in part, for helping him turn his life around.

Four of the students attending graduation studied on Arran. Husband and wife Bibin Vijayan and Roji Davidson were awarded SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 7, while Eileen Gregg collected an HNC in Childhood Practice. Modern Apprentice Jessica Tetlow was awarded an SVQ Business and Administration Level 5.

Argyll College UHI has recently been shortlisted in the national College Development Network Awards for innovation and digital learning.

The Arran graduates with Rothesay student Elaine Smith (far left). No_B40Argyll01

Guest Speaker David Duke. No_B40Argyll03

Helen How and Janet Bray receive the SQA Principal’s Award from College principal Martin Jones. No_B40Argyll04