Events aim to challenge poverty

In a decent and compassionate society, it’s not right that so many people are falling into the trap of poverty.

Through no fault of their own, families are choosing between paying their rent or heating their homes, with parents going hungry in order to feed their children.

Loosening the grip of poverty in our communities and confronting the many untruths that exist is a crucial part of creating a fairer, more equal society – and all of us can play our part in the solutions.

Challenge Poverty Week, which runs from Monday, October 7 to Sunday, October 13, is a national campaign run by the Poverty Alliance designed to highlight the growing problem of poverty in Scotland, challenge stereotypes and showcase the solutions we can all get behind to help solve it.

North Ayrshire Council will once again be getting involved with the campaign, with a number of events running throughout the week.

On Monday, October 7, North Ayrshire Council Leader Joe Cullinane will host a live ‘Ask the Leader’ session, where he will answer your questions on poverty related issues such as who to turn to for financial advice, employability hubs, and how communities can make a difference.

The session will be broadcast on North Ayrshire Council’s Twitter page, Facebook page and North Ayrshire Council’s Customer Services Facebook page from 5.15pm to 6.30pm.

If you’d like to submit a question in advance, please email leader@north-ayrshire.gov.uk

North Ayrshire Council Leader Joe Cullinane said: ‘Challenge Poverty Week is something we take very seriously every year, as it gives us a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the fantastic services and community groups making a real difference locally.

‘Everyone should be able to live a dignified life, and by turning compassion into action we can all work towards a solution to the problem of poverty and its effects on North Ayrshire’s families.’