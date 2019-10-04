Emergency services compete for Angus Campbell Quaich

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new sporting competition is to be staged for the first time later this month in memory of the late Dr Angus Campbell, who died a year ago this month.

Blue light and emergency services on the island have been in training for the newly established Emergency Services Regatta which will will see seven teams each competing for the Angus Campbell Quaich.

The idea for the regatta was the brainchild of the late Dr Campbell, a well regarded local GP, enthusiast of boating and all marine activities, and founding member of the Arran Coastal Rowing Club.

Reminiscing on the past when emergency services on the island used to have a regular meetings in the pub for an evening of competitive gaming, darts, pool or dominoes, Dr Campbell came up with the idea of an inter-service regatta on completion of the Coastal Rowing Club’s second skiff. Sadly he never got the opportunity to arrange it.

This year though, on Sunday October 20, the rowing club will make his dream a reality with a memorial quaich named in his honour. Crews from police, fire brigade, RNLI, mountain rescue, coastguard, a combined hospital and ambulance team and the medical centre are all taking part and have been practising for the big event.

The format will allow for each team to race twice over a 500 metre course, once in each of the two skiffs, and their times will be combined. The two quickest crews will then race a final for the trophy.

Starting at 12noon, the event will also include a BYOB barbecue and an afternoon of good-natured competition, friendly banter and socialising. The Angus Campbell Quaich will be presented at the end of the event around 4pm.

Spectators are encouraged to go along and to support the emergency service teams and to learn more about the Arran Coastal Rowing Club.

The late Dr Angus Campbell. NO_B43angus01 (library pic)

Emergency service personnel on Arran will compete for The Angus Campbell Quaich at the inter-service regatta. No_B40angus02